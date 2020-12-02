Dr. Carole Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Carole Young, MD
Dr. Carole Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Coastal Eye Group - Georgetown, SC1200 Highmarket St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 484-7983
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Start to finish everyone was so professional and friendly. I felt very confident that I was cared for on a very professional and through basis
About Dr. Carole Young, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1033133772
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- U Tex
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
