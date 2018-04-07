Overview

Dr. Caroline Kerner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Kerner works at Penn GI& The Endoscopy Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.