Dr. Caroline Kerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Kerner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Penn GI& The Endoscopy Center230 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3561
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
High energy, answers every question without the feeling your wasting her valuable time. I had a business and customers would ask the same questions over and over when you know longer take the time to answer these questions graciously you need to get out of that business or service now!!! We where given several options on how to proceed and all risks explained throughly!!!!
About Dr. Caroline Kerner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1588866024
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerner has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerner.
