Dr. Caroline Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Caroline Levine, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
1
Dermatology Associates of Concord290 Baker Ave Ste N220, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-9023Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
2
Dermatology Associates of Concord Inc625 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 354-5658
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine was highly recommended to me by another doctor. I have seen her for years. She is always attentive and personable and ready with any needed follow through.
About Dr. Caroline Levine, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154383560
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Health Care
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
