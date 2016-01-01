Dr. Stamu-O'Brien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caroline Stamu-O'Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. Caroline Stamu-O'Brien, MD
Dr. Caroline Stamu-O'Brien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Dr. Stamu-O'Brien's Office Locations
Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-8982Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Caroline Stamu-O'Brien, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
