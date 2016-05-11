Dr. Caroline Wooten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wooten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Caroline Wooten, MD
Overview
Dr. Caroline Wooten, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Roper Hospital.
Locations
Ecu Physicians - Dermatology517 Moye Blvd Fl 3, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in all respects, including making appointment, time spent waiting, explaining diagnoses and treatment options.
About Dr. Caroline Wooten, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1619139615
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wooten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wooten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wooten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wooten has seen patients for Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wooten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooten.
