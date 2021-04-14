Overview of Dr. Carolyn Garner, MD

Dr. Carolyn Garner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Garner works at Endocrine & Oncologic Surgical Associates in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.