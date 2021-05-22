Dr. Carolyn Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Nichols, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carolyn Nichols, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Healthcare Partners Affiliates4401 Atlantic Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 481-3508
From day one, Dr. Nichols has been amazing. She saw my son when he was born in the hospital, when he was 2, took time from her lunch when the office was closed to get an xray when she was concerned. And now he is 12 and still is the best doctor around. I recommend her highly!
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.