Dr. Carolyn Nichols, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Nichols, MD

Dr. Carolyn Nichols, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Nichols works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nichols' Office Locations

  1
    Healthcare Partners Affiliates
    4401 Atlantic Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90807 (562) 481-3508

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hydrocele
Hypertension
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 22, 2021
    From day one, Dr. Nichols has been amazing. She saw my son when he was born in the hospital, when he was 2, took time from her lunch when the office was closed to get an xray when she was concerned. And now he is 12 and still is the best doctor around. I recommend her highly!
    About Dr. Carolyn Nichols, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801829791
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Uci-Irvine
    Internship
    • UCI Irvine
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nichols works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nichols’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

