Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD

Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Carsello works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carsello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    183 N Mountain Rd Fl 2, New Britain, CT 06053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Functional Adrenal Nodule Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Excellent..from the initial visit to the surgery....all went according to plan discussed. Dr. Carsello explained in detail the protocol, gave me as much time as I wished and has a manner about her that makes you feel comfortable and that you will be cared for; I was most pleased with my decision in choosing Dr. Carsello. Her staff ( Erin and Melissa) AND the staff at the hospital were supported, friendly and very competent.
    Dianne — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184880171
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrie Carsello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carsello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carsello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carsello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carsello works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT. View the full address on Dr. Carsello’s profile.

    Dr. Carsello has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carsello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Carsello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carsello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carsello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carsello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

