Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrie Davis, MD
Dr. Carrie Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Dermatology Center of Southern Indiana1200 S Rogers St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (317) 880-6258
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She's the BEST! AND DONT HURT SHES GOOD LOOKING Either, 5?????
- Dermatology
- English
- 1801063128
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.