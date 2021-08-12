Overview

Dr. Carrie Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Dermatology Center of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.