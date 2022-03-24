Dr. Carrie Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carrie Edelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carrie Edelman, MD
Dr. Carrie Edelman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Edelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Edelman's Office Locations
-
1
Brick1640 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (856) 424-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edelman?
She and her staff go above and beyond to help patients.
About Dr. Carrie Edelman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821061110
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelman works at
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.