Overview of Dr. Carrie Edelman, MD

Dr. Carrie Edelman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Edelman works at Arthritis, Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.