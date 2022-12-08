Overview of Dr. Carrie Shulman, MD

Dr. Carrie Shulman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Shulman works at The Florida Center For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.