Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrie Shulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carrie Shulman, MD
Dr. Carrie Shulman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Shulman's Office Locations
The Florida Center For Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery13121 66th St, Largo, FL 33773 Directions (727) 382-7823Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very respectful and helpful
About Dr. Carrie Shulman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225017833
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shulman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.
