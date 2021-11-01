Dr. Carson Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carson Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carson Wong, MD
Dr. Carson Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, South Pointe Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Urology400 Matthew St Ste 220, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
-
2
Department of General Surgery803 Farson St Ste 100, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. I think Dr. Wong is an excellent surgeon. He is very professional and clearly explained all my options. Following his instructions I am doing great. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Carson Wong, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1669440814
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
- McGill University Teaching Hospitals
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
- Urology
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
