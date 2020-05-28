See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Carter Maurer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carter Maurer, MD

Dr. Carter Maurer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Maurer works at Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maurer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    8008 Frost St Ste 106, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Coronado Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2020
    Preop consultation was very satisfying and I went into surgery with confidence .Dr. .has a great manner, and I was well cared for. Excellent experiece.
    — May 28, 2020
    About Dr. Carter Maurer, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1629042031
    Education & Certifications

    Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Duke University
    Orthopedic Surgery
