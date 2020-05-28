Overview of Dr. Carter Maurer, MD

Dr. Carter Maurer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Maurer works at Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.