Dr. Casey Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Springs Medical Center6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 125, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 896-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Baptist Health Louisville
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Casey Johnson did a wonderful job performing my cataract surgery. I would give him an A+ and his staff as well. Dr. Johnson monitors your recovery closely and sees you for all follow-up visits after surgery. This is not the case with all ophthalmologists. I chose to get the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric lenses, multifocal lenses which corrected my astigmatism and enabled me to see 20/20 without glasses for near, intermediate and distance vision. If you can afford these lenses, they are worth the extra money that Medicare does not cover. Welcome to the world of light and clarity! I now see white as white and not yellow. I knew my distance vision was no longer being corrected by prescription glasses, but I had no idea how affected my vision was regarding light and color. I have worn glasses/contacts since 9th grade and now the only glasses I wear are nonprescription sunglasses when I go outdoors. It's wonderful!! Thank you, Dr. Johnson and staff!!
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982710752
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Stye, Astigmatism and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
