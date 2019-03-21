Overview of Dr. Casey Lythgoe, MD

Dr. Casey Lythgoe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Lythgoe works at Arizona State Urological Institute in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.