Dr. Casey Lythgoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Casey Lythgoe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Arizona State Urological Institute1445 W Chandler Blvd Ste A5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 394-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent and Knowledgeable Doctor.
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780995670
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Urology
Dr. Lythgoe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lythgoe has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lythgoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lythgoe speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lythgoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lythgoe.
