Overview of Dr. Erik Alexander, MD

Dr. Erik Alexander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Wisconson-Madison Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Arizona Urology Specialist, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Fountain Hills, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.