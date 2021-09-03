Dr. Cesar Brito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cesar Brito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cesar Brito, MD
Dr. Cesar Brito, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brito's Office Locations
Scottsdale - 92nd Street10301 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment Dr. Brito walked in, I immediately could see the kindness in his eyes. I am not the easiest patient, yet Dr. Brito was knowledgeable and gentle when discussing my health issues. We all have choices on who we want as our doctor. I choose him as well as the other people in Prescott I’ve recommended him to. For those that gave him a poor review- I’m sorry you had a negative visit- perhaps it was more about You then Dr. Brito and his amazing staff. Try infusing some patience and kindness in your life and may get better results from others.
About Dr. Cesar Brito, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801861661
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospitals
- Indiana University Medical Center / Indianapolis, Indiana
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
- Urology
Dr. Brito works at
