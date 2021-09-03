Overview of Dr. Cesar Brito, MD

Dr. Cesar Brito, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brito works at Arizona Urology Specialist, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.