Overview of Dr. Casey Smith, MD

Dr. Casey Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Smith works at Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.