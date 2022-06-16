Dr. Cassie Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassie Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cassie Burns, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
Imc-neurosurgery LLC3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 410, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-6868
Mobile Infirmary Association5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burns corrected all sciatic nerve pain in my lower back and neck.She’s a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Cassie Burns, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1053608224
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.