Dr. Cassie Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassie Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cassie Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Oklahoma University Medical Center
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optimal Health9800 Broadway Ext Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 715-4496Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
She listen, and explain what's going on she ask you questions, to find out more about your health. And she answer all of your questions. She gets back with you if you call or her assistant or Nurse will. Her staff is very pleasant, and you are seen in a timelymanner. She is with Optimal Health group the front desk they are pretty busy at time before they can greet you. A few will inform you that they will be right with you. Also if you have an appointment at 8:00am they need to inform you what time they open there doors so you want be thinking they are ignoring you while you are standing outside looking at them not informing you that doors open at 8:00am but she unlocked the about 7:50am so besides that everyone is fine. If your appointments are made at 8am let the client know what time doors open up before they can enter in. Thank you
About Dr. Cassie Smith, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1578852703
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Truman Medical Center - Hospital Hill Campus
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.