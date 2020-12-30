See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Cassie Smith, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cassie Smith, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Oklahoma University Medical Center

Dr. Smith works at Optimal Health Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optimal Health
    9800 Broadway Ext Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 715-4496
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 30, 2020
    She listen, and explain what's going on she ask you questions, to find out more about your health. And she answer all of your questions. She gets back with you if you call or her assistant or Nurse will. Her staff is very pleasant, and you are seen in a timelymanner. She is with Optimal Health group the front desk they are pretty busy at time before they can greet you. A few will inform you that they will be right with you. Also if you have an appointment at 8:00am they need to inform you what time they open there doors so you want be thinking they are ignoring you while you are standing outside looking at them not informing you that doors open at 8:00am but she unlocked the about 7:50am so besides that everyone is fine. If your appointments are made at 8am let the client know what time doors open up before they can enter in. Thank you
    Shirley — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Cassie Smith, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1578852703
    • Oklahoma University Medical Center
    • Truman Medical Center - Hospital Hill Campus
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
