Dr. Catherine Chen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Catherine Chen, MD

Dr. Catherine Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allen, TX. 

Dr. Chen works at Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates in Allen, TX with other offices in Fairview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates
    1105 Central Expy N Ste 240, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 908-2555
  2. 2
    1140 Stone Creek Dr, Fairview, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 908-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Catherine Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790750461
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

