Overview of Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD

Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Frazee works at North Texas Eye Center in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Exophoria, Heterophoria and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.