Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD
Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
North Texas Eye Center751 Hebron Pkwy Ste 230, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 867-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lewis Frazee MD4100 W 15th St Ste 210, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-7777
- Medical City Plano
I have been seeing Dr. Frazee for several years. He certainly knows his stuff. Always explains his findings in terms I can easily understand.
Dr. Frazee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazee has seen patients for Exophoria, Heterophoria and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frazee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frazee speaks Chinese.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazee.
