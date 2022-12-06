Overview of Dr. Catherine Dulak, MD

Dr. Catherine Dulak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Umdnj University Hospital



Dr. Dulak works at Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates of Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Hysteroscopy and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.