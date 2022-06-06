Overview

Dr. Catherine Manolakis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.



Dr. Manolakis works at Borland Groover in Fernandina Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.