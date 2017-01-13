Dr. Catherine O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine O'Brien, MD
Dr. Catherine O'Brien, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations
Samaritan Hematology & Oncology Consultants - Corvallis501 NW Elks Dr Ste 100, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 768-4950
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've worked with her throughout my breast cancer process. She interacts with both my husband and me, listening and answering questions. Throughout this time, there have been periods of routine (as throughout my chemo) and not so routine as r.t. dyspnea on exertion/fatigue which was present prior to cancer diagnosis with no diagnosis determined by either cardiology or pulmonology. She makes contact, as needed, with my other MDs, looking at all aspects (not just cancer).
About Dr. Catherine O'Brien, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417994047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Hematology
