Overview of Dr. Catherine O'Brien, MD

Dr. Catherine O'Brien, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Willamette Valley Medical Center.



Dr. O'Brien works at Samaritan Hematology & Oncology Consultants - Corvallis in Corvallis, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.