Overview of Dr. Cathie Gantner-Overmyer, MD

Dr. Cathie Gantner-Overmyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Gantner-Overmyer works at CENTER FOR DIABETES & ENDOCRINE CARE in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.