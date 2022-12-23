Dr. Cathy Cimaglia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cimaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Cimaglia, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cathy Cimaglia, DPM
Dr. Cathy Cimaglia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cumberland, MD.
Dr. Cimaglia's Office Locations
Precision Orthopedics And Sports Medicine12414 Naves Cross Rd NE, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 808-8482
Brieloff Foot Centers805 E Oldtown Rd Ste B, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 722-6166
David Tuel M.d. Orthopedics LLC880 Memorial Dr, Oakland, MD 21550 Directions (240) 808-8482
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dealing with recurring plantar fasciitis! Dr. Cimaglia, worked with me across multiple sessions/varied interventions. I always had choices and options! I’d love to say that the cure is likely permanent but too much is complicated by aging! For now, she hastened a cure! AND, I recognize the risks accompanying my structural weaknesses and my preference to pretend that I’m not 70 years old.
About Dr. Cathy Cimaglia, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1255339511
