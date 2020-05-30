See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Cecilia Bergh, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cecilia Bergh, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Bergh works at Pulmonary Associates of Richmond in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates of Richmond
    1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 456-1461
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cecilia Bergh, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114134327
    Education & Certifications

    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

