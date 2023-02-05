See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.3 (28)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD

Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Ortiguera works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ortiguera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Ortho
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7468
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
McMurray's Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiguera?

    Feb 05, 2023
    As a physician, I understand what it takes to be a great doctor. I looked everywhere in central Florida, including USF, and did research. I chose Dr Otiguera for my surgery and couldn't be more pleased. I had a very unique issue and he corrected the problem with his expert surgery. It was well worth the three hour drive to get his expertise and experience. I am so happy with Mayo and this doctor
    Robert S — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ortiguera to family and friends

    Dr. Ortiguera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ortiguera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD.

    About Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619967536
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center|MN Sprts Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiguera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ortiguera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ortiguera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ortiguera works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ortiguera’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiguera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiguera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiguera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiguera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.