Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiguera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
Overview of Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Ortiguera works at
Dr. Ortiguera's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Ortho4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7468Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiguera?
As a physician, I understand what it takes to be a great doctor. I looked everywhere in central Florida, including USF, and did research. I chose Dr Otiguera for my surgery and couldn't be more pleased. I had a very unique issue and he corrected the problem with his expert surgery. It was well worth the three hour drive to get his expertise and experience. I am so happy with Mayo and this doctor
About Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1619967536
Education & Certifications
- Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center|MN Sprts Med Ctr
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiguera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiguera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ortiguera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ortiguera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiguera works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiguera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiguera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiguera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiguera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.