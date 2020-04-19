Dr. Celestia Higano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celestia Higano, MD
Dr. Celestia Higano, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus.
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance825 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 288-7222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a 13 year patient of Dr. Higano. I have experienced her as empathetic and very professional. Few doctors will sit down with a patient for 45 minutes and explain medical matters in layman's terms. I trust her expertise and largely credit her with saving my life.
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1972689727
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Higano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higano accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higano speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Higano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.