Dr. Celina Ang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Celina Ang, MD
Dr. Celina Ang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ang's Office Locations
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ang is absolutely the best!! I have been going to her for approximately 8 years when I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer... I put all of my trust in her and here I am 8 years in remission!! She is so kind and takes her time to go over any questions you might have.. If you want a top notch Doctor she is the one to go to..
About Dr. Celina Ang, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1134423940
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
