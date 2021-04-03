See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Celina Ang, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.8 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Celina Ang, MD

Dr. Celina Ang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Ang works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr. Ang is absolutely the best!! I have been going to her for approximately 8 years when I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer... I put all of my trust in her and here I am 8 years in remission!! She is so kind and takes her time to go over any questions you might have.. If you want a top notch Doctor she is the one to go to..
    Cathy Lloyd — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Celina Ang, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1134423940
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celina Ang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ang works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ang’s profile.

    Dr. Ang has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

