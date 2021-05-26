Dr. Celine Mestel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mestel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celine Mestel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Celine Mestel, MD is a Dermatologist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Mestel works at
Locations
Deaconess Clinic120 SE 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708 Directions (812) 426-6638
Downtown Dermatology421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9855
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
very helpful and patient; she diagnosed accurately and prescribed the fix for me. She has made a definite change in my quality of life.
About Dr. Celine Mestel, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mestel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mestel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mestel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mestel has seen patients for Rash, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mestel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mestel speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mestel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mestel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mestel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mestel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.