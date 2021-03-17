Overview

Dr. Cesar Cereijo, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Cereijo works at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.