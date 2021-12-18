Overview of Dr. Cesar Nahas, MD

Dr. Cesar Nahas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hospital Houston Texas



Dr. Nahas works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis of Aorta and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.