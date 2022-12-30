Overview of Dr. Chad Kessler, MD

Dr. Chad Kessler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Kessler works at Georgia Bone and Joint in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.