Overview of Dr. Chad Michener, MD

Dr. Chad Michener, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Michener works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.