Dr. Chad Michener, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Dr. Michener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michener accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michener has seen patients for Vaginal Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Michener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.