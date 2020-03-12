Dr. Chad Wotkowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wotkowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Wotkowicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Wotkowicz, MD
Dr. Chad Wotkowicz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Wotkowicz's Office Locations
Lahey Institute of Urology at Portsmouth875 Greenland Rd Ste 8, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 742-5011
Lahey Institute of Urology at Rochester21 Whitehall Rd Ste 203, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 742-5011
Lahey Institute of Urology at Dover17 Old Rollinsford Rd, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 742-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Huggins Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant and caring and knowledgable. Most importantly you can tell he cares and has compassion for his patients and I only met him once. So I hope my first impression continues true as he is now my new urologist.
About Dr. Chad Wotkowicz, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003884578
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wotkowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wotkowicz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wotkowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wotkowicz has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wotkowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wotkowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wotkowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wotkowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wotkowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.