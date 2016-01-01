Dr. Chaim Charytan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charytan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chaim Charytan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chaim Charytan, MD
Dr. Chaim Charytan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They completed their fellowship with Boston U Hosp|Boston University Hospital
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charytan's Office Locations
- 1 182-19 Horace Harding Expressway 1st Floor, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
About Dr. Chaim Charytan, MD
- Nephrology
- English, French and Italian
- 1992723738
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Hosp|Boston University Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
