Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD

Neurology
4.7 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD

Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Amrutkar works at WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amrutkar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr amrutkar listened attentively to me and showed concern for my problems. It was a wait to get in as a new patient but glad to have found a great neurologist
    Cheryl Webb — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    NPI Number
    • 1629451638
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amrutkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amrutkar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amrutkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amrutkar works at WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Amrutkar’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Amrutkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amrutkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amrutkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amrutkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

