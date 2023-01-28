Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amrutkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD
Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Amrutkar works at
Dr. Amrutkar's Office Locations
WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mutual of Omaha
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr amrutkar listened attentively to me and showed concern for my problems. It was a wait to get in as a new patient but glad to have found a great neurologist
About Dr. Chaitanya Amrutkar, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amrutkar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amrutkar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amrutkar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amrutkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Amrutkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amrutkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amrutkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amrutkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.