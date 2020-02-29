Dr. Chandra Chilappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chilappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandra Chilappa, MD
Overview of Dr. Chandra Chilappa, MD
Dr. Chandra Chilappa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology. They graduated from Vijayawada University of Health Sciences - Warangal, India and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Chilappa's Office Locations
Midwest Rheumatology Associates2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T101, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 276-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Internal Lees Summit2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 120, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 276-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit for me. I thought that the personnel were friendly, courteous and knowledgeable. Dr. W (I will call him that because I don’t remember his last name) was very thorough. I found out I had osteoporosis which my PCP never advised me of. Dr. Chilappa changed a few medications and advised me to come back as needed. My experience was pleasant.
About Dr. Chandra Chilappa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Persian and Telugu
- 1225041221
Education & Certifications
- American College of Radiology|American College of Rheumatology
- Vijayawada University of Health Sciences - Warangal, India
