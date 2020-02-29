See All Rheumatologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Chandra Chilappa, MD

Rheumatology
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Chandra Chilappa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Vijayawada University of Health Sciences - Warangal, India and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Chilappa works at Internal Medicine Associates of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chilappa's Office Locations

    Midwest Rheumatology Associates
    2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T101, Kansas City, MO 64132
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Internal Lees Summit
    2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 120, Lees Summit, MO 64063

  Lee's Summit Medical Center
  Research Medical Center

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Hammer Toe
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Behçet's Disease
Bone Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Cryoglobulinemia
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture
Felty's Syndrome
Fever
Foot Conditions
Hand Conditions
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herniated Disc
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Muscle Weakness
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyositis
Pulmonary Disease
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Scleroderma
Shoulder Disorders
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Still's Disease
Systemic Vasculitis
Takayasu's Arteritis
Vascular Disease
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 29, 2020
    First time visit for me. I thought that the personnel were friendly, courteous and knowledgeable. Dr. W (I will call him that because I don't remember his last name) was very thorough. I found out I had osteoporosis which my PCP never advised me of. Dr. Chilappa changed a few medications and advised me to come back as needed. My experience was pleasant.
    Kathy — Feb 29, 2020
    About Dr. Chandra Chilappa, MD

    Rheumatology
    2023 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Persian and Telugu
    1225041221
    Education & Certifications

    American College of Radiology|American College of Rheumatology
    Vijayawada University of Health Sciences - Warangal, India
    Medical Education

