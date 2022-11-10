Dr. Chandra Ivey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandra Ivey, MD
Overview of Dr. Chandra Ivey, MD
Dr. Chandra Ivey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Ivey's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bronx1200 Waters Pl Ste 110, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 863-4366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
ENT and Allergy Associates - Yonkers1086 N Broadway Ste 220, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 963-8588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very lovely, warm and thorough. Delighted to have met her.
About Dr. Chandra Ivey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.