Overview

Dr. Chandrasekar Palaniswamy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Palaniswamy works at Cardiovascular Consultants - Heart Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.