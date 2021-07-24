Overview

Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College - India|Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.



Dr. Kunavarapu works at Methodist Heart and Lung Institute | Heart Failure and Transplant Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.