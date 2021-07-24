Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College - India|Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.
Methodist Heart and Lung Institute | Heart Failure and Transplant Clinic4499 Medical Dr Ste 166, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 571-7897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
Dr. Kunavarapu is one of the best at what he does in his field of expertise. During my stay at Methodist hospital, treated for heart failure, he played a great deal in my heart transplant surgery being successful. He is very professional and communicates to all of his patients daily. Every single morning Dr. Kunavarapu, the heart transplant team and the nurse for his or her patient discusses updates and needs for improvement of the nurses patient then he personally comes in and updates and answer questions you may have. Great Dr. I'd most definitely recommend Dr. Kunavarapu to anyone with heart issues.
About Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Columbia University|Columbia University - New York, NY|State University Of New York
- Interfaith Medical Center- New York
- Interfaith Med Center|Interfaith Medical Center
- Siddhartha Medical College - India|Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
