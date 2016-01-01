Overview

Dr. Charanjit Lamba, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kent, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lamba works at Westhill Medical Center in Kent, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.