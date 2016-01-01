Overview

Dr. Loan Vu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tukwila, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Vu works at UniBee Care Family Practice Clinic in Tukwila, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.