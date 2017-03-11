Dr. Charissa Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charissa Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Recanati Miller Transplantation Institute5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8035
Mount Sinai Doctors Specialty Practice168 Centre St Fl 3M, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 241-0034Monday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Mount Sinai Hospital
I would definitely recommend Dr. Chang to anyone. She has been overseeing my post liver transplant care for the last 8-9 yrs. at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She always gives me time to express my healthcare issues. Putting it bluntly, she has saved my life twice. First during the transplant and secondly by putting me on Solvadi which has cured me from Hepatitis C. Thank you Dr. Chang. And may God bless you all the days of your life.
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
