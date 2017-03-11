See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Charissa Chang, MD

Gastroenterology
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Overview of Dr. Charissa Chang, MD

Dr. Charissa Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Chang works at RMTI Liver Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

    Recanati Miller Transplantation Institute
    5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-8035
    Mount Sinai Doctors Specialty Practice
    168 Centre St Fl 3M, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-0034
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Abdominal Organ Transplant
Biliary Atresia
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Biliary Atresia
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2017
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Chang to anyone. She has been overseeing my post liver transplant care for the last 8-9 yrs. at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She always gives me time to express my healthcare issues. Putting it bluntly, she has saved my life twice. First during the transplant and secondly by putting me on Solvadi which has cured me from Hepatitis C. Thank you Dr. Chang. And may God bless you all the days of your life.
    Carla Roldos in New York, NY — Mar 11, 2017
    About Dr. Charissa Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649299686
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charissa Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at RMTI Liver Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

