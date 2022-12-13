Overview of Dr. Charisse Barta, MD

Dr. Charisse Barta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Barta works at Texas Neurology Consultants in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.