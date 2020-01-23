Dr. Quintero-Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charito Quintero-Howard, MD
Dr. Charito Quintero-Howard, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
205 E Joppa Rd Ste 106, Towson, MD 21286
(443) 275-7866
Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Dr. Howard is by far the most attentive and compassionate psychiatrist I have encountered. She is truly gifted with her diagnostic abilities and provides a tremendous level of understanding and knowledge throughout my interactions with her. I’d highly recommend her, and she is way ahead of her time in her methodologies. There will be some instances where you have to wait to be seen, but this is because Dr. Howard takes the time to listen and understand your needs. I believe she’s in the very top of her profession.
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
