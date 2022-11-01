See All Podiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Charles Ananian, MD

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Ananian, MD

Dr. Charles Ananian, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Beverly Hospital, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Ananian works at Gabriel J Halperin DPM in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ananian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gabriel J Halperin Dpm Inc
    3616 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 264-6157
  2. 2
    Beverly Hospital
    309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 726-1222
  3. 3
    Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital
    1680 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 296-3890
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  4. 4
    Adventist Health White Memorial
    1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 881-8588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Beverly Hospital
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital
  • Saint Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Charles Ananian, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1033120787
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Ananian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ananian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ananian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ananian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ananian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ananian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

