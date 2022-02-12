Overview of Dr. Charles Barsam, MD

Dr. Charles Barsam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Barsam works at Belmont Medical Associates Inc. in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Wakefield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Excision of Chalazion and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.