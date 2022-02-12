Dr. Charles Barsam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Barsam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Barsam, MD
Dr. Charles Barsam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Barsam's Office Locations
Belmont Medical Associates Inc.725 Concord Ave Ste 4100, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 864-3600
Nsea Macipa LLC135 Beaver St Ste 309, Waltham, MA 02452 Directions (617) 864-3600
North Suburban Eye Associates669 MAIN ST, Wakefield, MA 01880 Directions (781) 729-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen top experts from around North America and Dr. Barsam is the best. Not only because he is brilliant, but he has a heart of gold and genuinely cares about his patients. He is the only person I truly felt good with knowing he has my back to help me solve the mysteries of my eye sight.
About Dr. Charles Barsam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1760470041
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Barsam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barsam accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barsam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barsam has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Excision of Chalazion and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barsam speaks Armenian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsam.
