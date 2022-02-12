See All Ophthalmologists in Cambridge, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Barsam, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (25)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Barsam, MD

Dr. Charles Barsam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Barsam works at Belmont Medical Associates Inc. in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Wakefield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Excision of Chalazion and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barsam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Belmont Medical Associates Inc.
    725 Concord Ave Ste 4100, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 864-3600
  2. 2
    Nsea Macipa LLC
    135 Beaver St Ste 309, Waltham, MA 02452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 864-3600
  3. 3
    North Suburban Eye Associates
    669 MAIN ST, Wakefield, MA 01880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 729-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 12, 2022
    I have seen top experts from around North America and Dr. Barsam is the best. Not only because he is brilliant, but he has a heart of gold and genuinely cares about his patients. He is the only person I truly felt good with knowing he has my back to help me solve the mysteries of my eye sight.
    Laurie — Feb 12, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Barsam, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760470041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

